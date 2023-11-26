Egypt To Handle 27 Million Containers By 2030: EIFFA

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Egyptian International Freight Forwarding Association (EIFFA) at Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, led by Medhat El-Kady, participated in the annual Dubai International Ports Shipping Summit, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which was attended by 4,000 participants from the transport and logistics industry in the Arab region.

Ahmed Al-Antabli, a member of the Board of Directors of EIFFA of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, said:“The transport and logistics industry in the entire Arab region is making the future supply chain a reality. Additionally, Egyptian ports will be able to handle 27 million containers by 2030, in addition to the fact that the Suez Canal will be completely transformed into a green canal by 2030, in light of the unprecedented support for the sector by the Egyptian government, and the directives of the political leadership in Egypt.”

Al-Antabli pointed out that Egypt has become a global logistics hub in light of the volume of spending that Egypt has made on infrastructure, as Egypt rose to 58th place in the global logistics index. He called on the existing international logistics companies to invest in logistics and industrial centers in Egypt, which have already become global.

He noted:“There is unprecedented support from the government in both sea and dry ports or logistics centers, in addition to the flexibility and facilities that became clear through the Division's negotiations with the Customs Authority for direct and indirect transit goods, and the important role of the Ministry of Finance in providing quick and flexible solutions to the Division. Besides, Egypt's signing of the TIR Container Transport Agreement is extremely important for transporting goods to exhibitions.”

Al-Antabli disclosed that the meetings discussed several important issues related to the future of the transport and logistics industry in Egypt, the Arab world, and globally as well. He said that the meetings expressed the desire of the main players in the industry to support, develop, and enhance the EIFFA and develop plans and visions.