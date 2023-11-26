Armenia, Saudi Arabia Establish Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
MOSCOW, Nov 26 (NNN-TASS) – Armenia and Saudi Arabia have established official diplomatic relations, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said, yesterday.
“The two countries established diplomatic relations, guided by the intention to strengthen bilateral relations and expand the scope of cooperation, as well as, to support international security and peace,” the ministry said in a statement.
The protocol on the establishment of the ties was signed in Abu Dhabi by Armenian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Karen Grigoryan, and Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari, the statement added.– NNN-TASS
