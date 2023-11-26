-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia, Saudi Arabia Establish Diplomatic Relations


11/26/2023 2:18:45 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Nov 26 (NNN-TASS) – Armenia and Saudi Arabia have established official diplomatic relations, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said, yesterday.

“The two countries established diplomatic relations, guided by the intention to strengthen bilateral relations and expand the scope of cooperation, as well as, to support international security and peace,” the ministry said in a statement.

The protocol on the establishment of the ties was signed in Abu Dhabi by Armenian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Karen Grigoryan, and Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari, the statement added.– NNN-TASS

MENAFN26112023000200011047ID1107485724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search