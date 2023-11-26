Thai Lion Air Flight With Engine Fire Lands Safely

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bangkok

:

A Thai Lion Air captain managed to bring his aircraft safely back to Don Mueang airport in Bangkok this morning, after its right engine stopped functioning and caught fire, thought to be due to the ingestion of a bird.

Thai LionAir will investigate the incident.

A source said the aircraft took off from the airport at 11, but crew and passengers noticed audible shuddering once it reached an altitude of 6,000 feet.

A passenger told a cabin crew member that she saw sparks fly from the engine under the right wing, which prompted the pilot to shut it down and head back to the airport where the plane landed safely at 12.05 pm.

Some passengers fainted and vomited during the incident. No injuries were reported. Despite their ordeal, they praised the captain for his safe landing.



A passenger uploaded a clip to the TikTok account“@ben_benga” in which the pilot was talking to a passenger who informed him about the sparks. The pilot said he was not sure if the cause stemmed from a bird or a technical problem.

