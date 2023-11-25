Tata Power DDL Partners PSSC To Provide Training For Discoms' Staff

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 25 (KNN)
Tata Power Delhi Distribution has joined hands with the Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC) to provide skill development training and capacity-building programmes for discoms' employees.
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a population of seven million in North Delhi.
Both organisations will jointly spearhead skill development training, capacity-building programmes for the power distribution sector in India and abroad, a company said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the objective of the MoU is to provide a framework for cooperation between Tata Power-DDL and PSSC for
imparting courses for training and skill development for personnel in the power industry/state utilities and other organisations.
The MoU was signed by Praveen Agrawal, Chief, Human Resource, Industrial Relations, Social Impact Group, Facility Management & Health Services of Tata Power -DDL, and PSSC
Chief Executive Officer V K Singh.
"With a pre-established proficiency in on-site and off-site training domain, thisMoU will enhance our training and
research capabilities within the power sector with a specific focus on skill building across various state utilities,"
Praveen Agrawal said in the statement.
The Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the
Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The company distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a population of 7 million.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN25112023000155011030ID1107484228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.