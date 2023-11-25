Azerbaijan To Launch ASAN Service Center In Shusha In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The ASAN
(Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) Center will begin
operating in the country's Shusha city next year, Chairman of the
State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told
reporters, Trend reports.
He said that work related to the establishment of the ASAN
service center has started in Shusha.
“From next year, the agency will begin work in Shusha. It's
planned to gradually open ASAN service centers in other liberated
territories,” the official added.
The ASAN service was formed on July 13, 2012. It has
headquarters in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Sabirabad, Barda, Masally,
Gabala, Guba, Mingachevir, Imishli, and Shaki cities.
“ASAN service” centers are“one-stop shop”-based locations that
bring together representatives of 10 government entities and
private companies providing services in a public-private
partnership.
More than 300 services are provided, including birth, death and
marriage registration; identity cards; passports; driver licenses;
real estate records; immigrant status and other civic services. At
the same time, functional support services, including banking,
insurance, legal support, translation and other services are
rendered at the center.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN25112023000187011040ID1107483680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.