

EQS-Media / 24.11.2023 / 10:53 CET/CEST

thyssenkrupp nucera Receives Award for IPO

Deutsche Börse and publishing house Weimer Media Group present an award in the“impact IPO” category to thyssenkrupp nucera for their significant impact on transformation processes in the growth area of climate protection

An awards ceremony takes place at the inaugural“IPO Night” at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt am Main Companies receive awards in four categories for their outstanding IPOs and financing initiatives Dortmund/Frankfurt, November 24, 2023 – thyssenkrupp nucera has received an award from Deutsche Börse Group and the publishing house Weimer Media Group in the“Impact IPO” category. The world's leading provider of highly efficient electrolysis technologies received the prize for what the judges considered to be the greatest impact of the IPO on transformation processes in areas such as energy and climate protection, as well as on the capital market in Germany, over the past two years. This prize was awarded to a company for the first time. “The award is both recognition and motivation for us at thyssenkrupp nucera. To be honored for the IPO shows great confidence in our technology to produce green hydrogen for the decarbonization of industry,” says Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO at thyssenkrupp nucera.“We will vigorously pursue our growth strategy to expand our electrolyzer capacity to drive the shift in the energy mix away from fossil fuels towards sustainable energy sources such as green hydrogen.” A nine-member jury made up of representatives from the media and universities, as well as experts from the financial sector, selected the winner in the“Impact IPO” category from several nominated companies. Other award categories in addition to“Impact IPO” were“Outstanding IPO”,“Smallcap IPO” and“Exceptional Equity Financing”. thyssenkrupp nucera was presented with the award at the first“IPO Night” organized by Deutsche Börse and the Weimer Media Group publishing house in Frankfurt am Main. In her laudatory speech, Katherina Reiche, Chairwoman of the German government's National Hydrogen Council, praised thyssenkrupp nucera for its corporate development in a key growth area. She also emphasized the importance of green hydrogen as the energy source of the future. Hesse's Minister President Boris Rhein (CDU) is the patron of the event. “The IPO was a significant step for our company and our planned investments – in a challenging capital market environment. The fact that this step and its impact have been recognized by the award is further proof of the great potential of the hydrogen market – and the potential of thyssenkrupp nucera,” says Dr.

Arno Pfannschmidt, CFO of thyssenkrupp nucera. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully went public on July

7, 2023, and has been included in the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September. The company's IPO was one of the largest in Europe so far in 2023 and one of only a few in Germany in the past two years.

Photos: To request photos, please contact the thyssenkrupp nucera Media Relations Department.

Media inquiries:

Dr. Marcel Kleifeld

Senior External Communications Manager

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

E-Mail:

Investor inquiries: Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

E-Mail:





About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10

gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September.



End of Media Release



Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA

Key word(s): Enterprise

24.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Voßkuhle 38 44141 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 231-22972-7100 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000NCA0001 WKN: NCA000 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1781451



End of News EQS Media