Kazakhstan Expects Increase In Cargo Traffic Via TITR - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan
expects an increase in cargo traffic along the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR), Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
"Kazakhstan has become a continental bridge between Europe and
Asia. We expect an increase in cargoes along the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route," he said.
Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan is ready to continue active
cooperation on the North-South corridor.
Will be updated
