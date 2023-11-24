-->


Kazakhstan Expects Increase In Cargo Traffic Via TITR - President Tokayev


11/24/2023 5:15:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan expects an increase in cargo traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"Kazakhstan has become a continental bridge between Europe and Asia. We expect an increase in cargoes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route," he said.

Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan is ready to continue active cooperation on the North-South corridor.

Will be updated

