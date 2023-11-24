Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Kazakh Kazmunaygas Discuss Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with the Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev on November 23, 2023, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties expressed their satisfaction with the effective growth of Azerbaijan-Kazakh relations in all areas, particularly the energy sector.

It was specifically mentioned that there is a lot of opportunity for SOCAR and KazMunayGas to work together more.

The parties expressed their optimism that the road map signed in October of this year will assist to the development of partnerships in a variety of directions.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the supply of crude oil and petrochemical products, digitization, the sustainability of the oil and gas industry, and other matters of mutual interest during the meeting.