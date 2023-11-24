Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Kazakh Kazmunaygas Discuss Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. President of
the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan
Najaf has met with the Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan's
national oil and gas company KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev on
November 23, 2023, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties expressed their satisfaction
with the effective growth of Azerbaijan-Kazakh relations in all
areas, particularly the energy sector.
It was specifically mentioned that there is a lot of opportunity
for SOCAR and KazMunayGas to work together more.
The parties expressed their optimism that the road map signed in
October of this year will assist to the development of partnerships
in a variety of directions.
Furthermore, the parties discussed the supply of crude oil and
petrochemical products, digitization, the sustainability of the oil
and gas industry, and other matters of mutual interest during the
meeting.
