South Korea President Ends Regal State Visit To UK

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: King Charles III bade farewell to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday, ending a trip that saw Britain roll out the red carpet to help the two countries forge closer links.

Yoon, who made the visit with First Lady Kim Keon Hee, bowed to the monarch as the couple left Buckingham Palace, at the end of the three-day state visit, the first since Charles was crowned in May.

The king said "hope the dogs are ok" as he said goodbye to Kim. She and her husband reportedly have six pet dogs, as well as five cats.

Charles threw a lavish state banquet at the palace -- attended by UK royals and K-pop stars Blackpink -- on Tuesday as the South Korean leader received a grand welcome.

Earlier, the South Korean leader enjoyed a private lunch at the palace and visited Westminster Abbey, where Charles was formally crowned monarch six months ago.

Yoon also held talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday as well as opposition leader Keir Starmer, who is tipped to become Britain's next leader at an election expected in 2024.

Yoon and Sunak committed to deepening ties, signing a new diplomatic accord that "deepens our long-standing relationship" and steps up "cooperation on technology, defence and security," according to the UK prime minister's office.

The two leaders also agreed to start negotiations on a new UK-South Korea free trade deal.



An existing accord replicates the European Union's agreement with South Korea, and London is eager to showcase the benefits of having left the bloc by striking FTAs with Indo-Pacific nations.

UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch launched the talks with her South Korean counterpart at a business forum which took place Wednesday alongside the state visit.

Total trade in goods and services between the UK and South Korea was worth £16.1 billion ($20.1 billion) in the year to the end of June.

Yoon addressed lawmakers from both chambers of Britain's parliament on Tuesday, telling them that bilateral relations between the two countries "will be reborn as true global strategic partners".