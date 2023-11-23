Dublin Stabbing: Five People, Including Three Children In Hospital After Knife Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Dublin Police Thursday said five people, including at least three children, were hospitalised after a knife attack which occurred near a school on the street in Dublin city centre, reported Reuters.A five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s have been seriously injured, and the other two children and an adult male are being treated for less serious injuries, the police said adding that the motive for the attack has not been established yet Read | Taj Hotel Data Breach: IHCL begins probe as report suggests data leak of 1.5 million customers“The girl is receiving emergency care in hospital, while another girl, aged six, and a five-year-old boy were less seriously hurt”, BBC quoted police Superintendent Liam Geraghty as saying suspect has been detained, Reuters quoted Prime Minister Leo Varadkar as saying.

Also Read | Sunak chooses 16th-century palace to host business summit aiming FDIs\"We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square,\" the prime minister said in a statement.

MENAFN23112023007365015876ID1107478801