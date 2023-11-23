Ukraine To Play Bosnia And Herzegovina In Euro 2024 Play-Off Semi-Final

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's national football team will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final.

The UEFA Euro 2024 play-off draw took place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, on Thursday, November 23, Ukrinform reports.

In the event of a win, Serhiy Rebrov's side will host the winner of the play-off semi-final between Israel and Iceland.

Ukraine draw with Italy in Euro 2024 qualifier

The matches will take place on March 21 and 26, respectively.

The final stage of Euro 2024 will be held from June 14 to July 14 in Germany. The Euro 2024 final tournament draw will be made on Saturday, December 2.

Photo: uefa