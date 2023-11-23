Kuwait Moh Attaches Great Importance To Medicine Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed on Thursday that the ministry attaches great importance to medicine security, including different cancer medicines, in the country.

The ministry is keen on providing medicine, especially cancer drugs, and is making great efforts to build a new hospital to fight cancer and developed multiple programs for it in terms of early detection, treatment and scientific research on cancer, said Al-Awadhi during the First Kuwait International Gynecologic Oncology Conference.

The three days conference effectively contributes to exchanging expertise, medical experiences and knowledge on the latest findings in the field of diagnosing cancerous tumors and ways to treat and prevent it, among a group of doctors, who are lecturers from inside and outside Kuwait, through scientific sessions and workshops, as well as performing surgical operations for gynecological tumors, explained Al-Awadhi.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oncology Association and Head of the Surgery Department at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center Dr. Khaled Al-Khalidi said that the Surgical Oncology Department is one of the leading departments in the Center, as it has performed 8,500 surgical operations over the past five years, including a thousand operations for gynecological tumors and COVID-19 pandemic did not hinder performing these operations.

Regarding gynecological tumors, Al-Khalidi indicated that the most common tumor is uterine cancer at a rate of eight percent, followed by ovarian cancer at a rate of six percent, and then cervical cancer at a rate of two percent of all tumors that have been registered in Kuwait.

He stated that this year the conference chose the topic of gynecological tumors because of its great importance in Kuwaiti society and because it is considered the most common disease after breast tumors, pointing out that this conference comes within the ministry's efforts to serve cancer patients and improve health services, noting that that four surgeries were performed yesterday using new methods.

In turn, Head of the Radiotherapy Physics Unit and Secretary General of the Kuwaiti Association for Medical Physics, Dr. Shaikha Al-Obaidli said that the conference made a workshop specializing in treatment planning for internal radiation technology (close-up) for gynecological cancer tumors, stressing that internal radiation operations are one of the most important techniques used to treat uterine and cervical cancer.

In this method, the radiation source is placed within the body or tissues with the aim of delivering the highest dose of radiation to the part of the body to be treated, while harming nearby healthy tissues is as little as possible.

She pointed out that this workshop focuses on the scientific and practical explanation of the latest methods of internal radiotherapy, aiming to develop radiation services specialized in treating gynecological tumors in Kuwait. (end)

