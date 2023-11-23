Qatar Attends 10Th Meeting Of Senior Officials Committee Of Economic And Development Affairs Preparatory Authority

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Ministry of Finance hosted the 10th meeting of the Senior Officials Committee of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority of the Cooperation Council and the Arab Gulf States, which took place in Doha at the headquarters of Expo 2023 Doha.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Dr Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance. The meeting entailed reviewing the report of the Secretary-General and discussed the developments of the implementation of the plan and mechanism of work of the timetable for building the Gulf economic model, in addition to the governance of the joint Gulf economic and development work.