FIFA U-17 World Cup: Uzbekistan Beats England, Reaches Quarter-Finals


11/22/2023 3:11:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan national under-17 football team beat England (2:1) and advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The junior team of Uzbekistan opened the score in the 4th minute of the match thanks to Amirbek Saidov's goal, but the opponents leveled the score in the 36th minute.

In the second half, Lazizbek Mirzayev performed a spectacular free-kick from outside the penalty area, scored a super goal, and led the team to victory (2:1). This score remained unchanged until the end of the game.

The quarter-final match is scheduled for November 25. Uzbekistan will face the winner of the France-Senegal clash.

