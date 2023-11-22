FIFA U-17 World Cup: Uzbekistan Beats England, Reaches Quarter-Finals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan national under-17 football team beat England (2:1)
and advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
The junior team of Uzbekistan opened the score in the 4th minute
of the match thanks to Amirbek Saidov's goal, but the opponents
leveled the score in the 36th minute.
In the second half, Lazizbek Mirzayev performed a spectacular
free-kick from outside the penalty area, scored a super goal, and
led the team to victory (2:1). This score remained unchanged until
the end of the game.
The quarter-final match is scheduled for November 25. Uzbekistan
will face the winner of the France-Senegal clash.
