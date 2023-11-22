Brazil’S Lula Honors Ambassador Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, honored the ambassador of Palestine to Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben, this Tuesday (21) in a ceremony at the Itamaraty Palace, in the federal capital. The diplomat was conferred with the highest degree of the Order of Rio Branco, the Grand Cross, and received the president's compliments.

Alzeben (first on the back row) was one of the honored personalities

Alzeben, who is also dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil, a group that brings together Arab diplomats in Brazil, received the insignia from the hands of the Brazilian Foreign minister, Mauro Vieira. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs established the Order of Rio Branco to distinguish personalities for their services and virtues.

Alzeben highlighted to ANBA the importance of receiving the insignia at this time that his people are facing.“I dedicate this insignia to my people, my family, and especially to the memory of the children who unjustly lost their lives in the last 46 days – innocent lives,” said the diplomat.

Alzeben acknowledged the decoration is a recognition of the good relations between Palestine and Brazil and symbolizes Brazil's unconditional support for a fair and lasting peace in the region. For him, it is also a reason to continue working even harder for Brazil-Palestine relations.“To work so that these relations between Palestine, the Arab world, and Brazil are increasingly stronger, fruitful, and beneficial for both parties,” he stated.

Vieira conferred the Grand Cross to Alzeben

Alzeben has been the ambassador of Palestine to Brazil since 2008 and has been one of the most prominent spokespeople for the rights of the Palestinian people in the country. Born in Jordan, where his family took refuge after the creation of the state of Israel, Alzeben was a journalist before entering diplomacy and has extensive experience in Latin American countries.

The Brazilian government has been working hard for a solution to the conflict in the Middle East. Among several actions, president Lula had conversations with other leaders in an attempt to help find a peaceful resolution. This Tuesday (21), Lula called for joint action by BRICS to prevent the conflict from spreading across the Middle East. BRICS is a group that comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The government also sent planes to evacuate Brazilians and their relatives who were in the Middle East region after the outbreak of the conflict and wanted to return home. From Palestine, citizens who were in the West Bank and 32 people from the Gaza Strip were repatriated. In addition to mediating the group's evacuation across the border with Egypt, Brazil also sent humanitarian aid. The work was conducted with the support of Brazilian diplomatic missions in the region.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

