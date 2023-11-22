Districts Of Baku City Continue To Take Measures To Prepare For Winter Season

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Meetings in preparation for the winter season were held in three
more districts of Baku (Pirallahi, Sabail, and Garadagh), Azernews reports.
The press service of the Baku City Executive Power has reported
that in connection with the preparation for the winter season in
the districts of Baku City, activities continue to prepare for the
winter season, especially for snowy weather.
Special-purpose equipment for city and district municipal
services has been brought to readiness, and additional measures
have been taken. Responsible persons have been appointed for each
district of the capital, tasked with ensuring the progress of work
in preparation for winter.
The meetings were attended by responsible persons of Baku City
executive power, heads of district administrations, public
utilities, departments and organizations, educational institutions,
and other relevant structures, as well as representatives of the
private sector.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107469301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.