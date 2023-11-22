Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22.
In accordance
with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Lachin continue, Trend reports.
Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3
residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on October 22.
At this stage, another 21 families (81 people) moved to the city of
Lachin.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed
gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the
lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin
has been provided for 346 families - 1326 people.
