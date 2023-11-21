Russians Launch Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday evening, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia region. Private houses were damaged.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"About 20:43, Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on one of the city districts in Zaporizhzhia region," he wrote.

The missile, the type of which is currently being established, hit an open area.

Casualties were not reported.

The blast wave damaged several private houses.

Residents of different districts of Zaporizhzhia heard the explosion, which rang out during an air raid alert.