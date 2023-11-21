Russians Launch Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday evening, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia region. Private houses were damaged.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"About 20:43, Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on one of the city districts in Zaporizhzhia region," he wrote.
The missile, the type of which is currently being established, hit an open area. Read also:
Invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk
region with artillery, kamikaze drones
Casualties were not reported.
The blast wave damaged several private houses.
Residents of different districts of Zaporizhzhia heard the explosion, which rang out during an air raid alert.
MENAFN21112023000193011044ID1107467713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.