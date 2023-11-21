Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT - It is imperative to remain alert at a time where the world is facing "exceptional" circumstances regionally and internationally, said Kuwait's Defense Minister.

KUWAIT - The 25th relief aid plane for the Gaza Strip departed Kuwait to Al-Arish city, Egypt, carrying 40 tons of medical aid and supplies.

KUWAIT - Oman's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi extolled the Sultanate of Oman's historic and deep-rooted relations with the State of Kuwait.

BEIRUT - Two journalists working for the local television channel Al-Mayadeen were among four people killed when Israeli rocket attacks targeted villages across southern Lebanon.

RAMALLAH - Dozens of Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were injured, including children and women in airstrikes launched by Israeli occupation forces, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said.

CAIRO - President of the Arab Parliament (AP) Adel Al-Asoumi said that he would submit a complaint by the name of the Arabs to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Israeli occupation crimes committed in Palestine mainly in the Gaza Strip.

BRUSSELS - Belgian Minister for Development Cooperation, Caroline Gennez, slammed the Israeli occupation regime for denying the people of Gaza basic necessities like water and food.

TOKYO - Chinese President Xi Jinping said that it is imperative parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately.

BERLIN - The President of Muslim Council in Germany, Ayman Mazik, expressed "great concern" over the conditions of Muslims in the country, including and the spread of sentiments of hatred against them.

ROME - Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani stressed that his country is ready to do its part to establish a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza. (end) ibi