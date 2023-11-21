Openai Employees Consider Quitting Over CEO’S Firing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Most OpenAI staff are contemplating resignation following CEO Sam Altman's unexpected dismissal, with a potential move to Microsoft.



This situation emerged after Microsoft, a major shareholder in OpenAI, proposed Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman lead a new AI division.



Approximately 600 of OpenAI's 770 employees are against working under the present leadership, questioning their capability and dedication to the company's goals.



This conflict started with Altman's sudden firing, casting doubt on OpenAI's future. Employees suggest Microsoft has offered them roles in the new subsidiary.



This marks a major shift in the AI sector, where OpenAI has been influential with Altman as a prominent figure.







Altman's departure has left OpenAI in chaos, affecting its financial prospects. A planned investment led by Thrive Capital, which valued OpenAI at $86 billion, is now uncertain.



Some investors might mark their OpenAI shares as worthless, a tactic possibly pressuring the board to reconsider Altman's role.



Another deal, aimed at providing liquidity to early investors in 2024, is now questionable.



The company's valuation, previously over $100 billion, plummeted after Altman's exit, impacting several deals.



Board member Ilya Sutskever expressed regret over his role in Altman's ousting.



The employee letter, supported by OpenAI's CTO and acting CEO Mira Murati, shows strong staff unity with Altman and Brockman.



Despite efforts by investors and business figures to restore Altman, the board named Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear as the new CEO.



Known for his cautious AI approach, Shear pledged to review the leadership team and Altman's removal.



Yet, these steps haven't appeased the staff, who have given the board an ultimatum. Shear's response to this crisis remains pending.

