Russia's Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Near Odesa Region's Coastline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units have destroyed an enemy Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and combat drone over the sea near the Odesa region's coastline.

The relevant statement was made by the South Air Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On November 21, 2023, in the Odesa region, the South Air Command's anti-aircraft forces and systems destroyed a Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and combat drone over the sea,” the report states.

A reminder that earlier Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with the Kh-31P missiles, having hit an administrative building, port infrastructure, and the open space.

Photo: ISW