Zelensky On Accession To EU: Ukraine Approved All Decisions To Start Negotiations

He said this in his evening video addres s, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Moldova Maia Sandu visited Kyiv as well. On the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Maidan, this is especially symbolic. The main topic was our integration into the European Union, of both Ukraine and Moldova. Our country is doing everything necessary to actually start accession negotiations. All the decisions we had to make have already been made. And now we will even adopt the decisions that were supposed to be made by spring, that is, according to the schedule after the EU's political decision to start negotiations. Ukraine has an absolutely clear position – to implement everything and be fully prepared for the start of negotiations, because for us it is all very concrete: every success of our country adds confidence and motivation to our people, to all those who defend Ukraine and help us,” Zelensky said.

He added that“today we have discussed the progress we are making”.

“And of course it is very important that the European Union fulfills its promise by making a decision for Ukraine and giving us a start to negotiations,” Zelensky said.

He thanked President of the European Council Charles Michel and all partners in Europe for their support –“now is the time to strengthen solidarity”.

Zelensky also informed about his meeting with President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

“It was a good meeting with the President of Moldova – we discussed the whole range of our relations. We focused, of course, on how we can enhance our economies and our security. We talked about our exports, about cooperation in the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle. I thank you, Maia, Madam President, for your sincerity and will to strengthen our relations. Ukraine and Moldova together – together with all our partners – can add growth and social justice to our countries and to our entire region,” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 8, the European Commission recommended that the European Council open negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU. She also recommended, under certain conditions, that such negotiations are launched with Bosnia and Herzegovina and the status of a candidate country be granted to Georgia.

On December 14, the European Council is expected to consider the issue of launching negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.