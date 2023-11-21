EQS-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

Swiss Merchant Group AG arranges the first green senior secured bond issue of Diok GreenEnergy GmbH from Cologne, Germany

- Swiss Merchant Group AG partners again with the successful Cologne team

- Diok GreenEnergy GmbH uses cash inflows to develop sustainable investments in the areas of photovoltaics and storage capacities

- Bond is expected to be attractively priced and designed at institutional level



Kastanienbaum, 21. November 2023 – Swiss Merchant Group AG („SMG“), a Swiss-based investor and advisor specializing in sustainable investments, has been mandated by Diok GreenEnergy GmbH (Cologne, Germany) to arrange a green corporate bond. Diok plans to issue an issue volume of up to EUR 125 million to qualified institutional investors in the European Economic Area and Switzerland in a pure private placement. The corporate bond is to be issued in the context of a so-called Green Finance Framework of Diok GreenEnergy GmbH. In addition, it is planned to securitize the bond in a global certificate and to include it in trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Diok GreenEnergy GmbH will use the bond funds to develop and build up a German photovoltaic portfolio of up to 1 gigawatt. The company is also examining attractive opportunities arising in particular from the current global challenges in connection with the energy transition. Various investment opportunities are already being implemented.



Daniel Grosch, Managing Director and founder of Diok GreenEnergy GmbH: "We are delighted to have won SMG as the arranger for our planned bond, as both sides can already look back on a successful and long-term collaboration. We can currently invest the funds from the corporate bond very profitably and now want to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves."



Cristian Mantzke, CIO of Swiss Merchant Group AG: "The fact that the successful team of Diok RealEstate AG (now ESPG AG) has engaged us as arranger for their bond issue is a special quality certificate for us. We look forward to contributing to the success of Diok GreenEnergy GmbH in the future."





About Swiss Merchant Group AG

Swiss Merchant Group AG ("SMG") is a private investment company based in Kastanienbaum, Switzerland. SMG holds private direct investments along megatrends and manages a portfolio of fixed income instruments. SMG makes lead and co-investments, arranges capital syndications, underwrites and raises capital in all forms (private equity, private debt, public debt and equity markets). LEI: 213800NG8E5QSYB49J42



About Diok GreenEnergy GmbH

Diok GreenEnergy GmbH (DGE) is an independent developer, power producer and portfolio holder for renewable energy PV systems and storage capacities. The Cologne-based company develops, acquires and operates high-performance plants across all project phases. The aim is to generate stable, predictable income through long-term power purchase agreements or fixed feed-in tariffs. In the medium term, the company plans to expand its portfolio to 1 gigawatt of output. Another part of the business model is the optimization of brown properties into sustainable green properties. The targeted exit lies in the clear positioning as a potential takeover candidate, block trade or listing of the company on a German stock exchange / non-cash capital increase in an existing shell company.





