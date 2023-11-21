Investornewsbreaks IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Enters Strategic Collaboration To Advance AI Initiatives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC)

has announced its entry into a master cooperation agreement with the University of Los Andes for the development and adoption of generative AI solutions into the company's drug identification, development and clinical trial processes. IGC Pharma will be focused on advancing various AI initiatives including streamlining clinical trial efficiency, enhancing early detection methods for Alzheimer's disease, and improving drug interaction analysis.“We are very pleased to be partnering with the University of Los Andes to further our AI initiatives through the development and adoption of AI algorithms that have the potential to significantly enhance the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other chronic illnesses,” IGC Pharma CEO Ram Mukunda said of the collaboration.“We believe that generative AI solutions can have transformative applications for our company and the drug development industry overall, and we are committed to investing in and driving AI algorithm development and adoption. As we execute our strategic initiatives and position IGC Pharma at the forefront of AI adoption, we expect to gain a distinct competitive advantage as we streamline clinical trial efficiencies, enhance early detection of Alzheimer's, improve methodologies for the analysis of drug interaction, and improve the treatment experience for patients, should our AI algorithms prove successful.”

About IGC Pharma Inc.

IGC Pharma is pioneering innovative solutions to combat Alzheimer's disease and related challenges. The IGC Pharma portfolio comprises five assets all with a singular mission – to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment. IGC-AD1 and LMP target neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently in a phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials, NCT05543681). TGR-63 targets Aβ plaque to disrupt the progression of Alzheimer's. IGC-M3 targets the inhibition of Aβ plaque aggregation with the potential to create a profound impact on early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C targets tau and neurofibrillary tangles in a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In parallel, IGC Pharma is at the forefront of generative AI development, with projects including clinical trials, early detection of Alzheimer's and drug interactions with cannabinoids.

