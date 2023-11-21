Black & Veatch Collects Over 3,100 Pounds Of Trash As Part Of Global Water Cleanup Effort

(MENAFN- 3BL) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., November 21, 2023 /3BL/ - Global engineering and construction leader Black & Veatch joined organizations around the world this fall to participate in Ocean Conservancy's annual International Coastal Cleanup. More than 675 Black & Veatch employee-owners and their families participated in the global water cleanup effort at 31 sites worldwide.

The International Coastal Cleanup began more than 35 years ago to gather data on how much trash litters global waterways. Since then, the event has expanded into 150 countries, bringing together volunteers dedicated to a common mission of maintaining healthy oceans for the wildlife and communities that depend on it.

Black & Veatch International Coastal Cleanup teams cleared debris - including tires, laundry detergent containers, food wrappers and broken glass - from several global waterways, including beaches, ponds, riverbanks and creek banks. Globally, the company's volunteers picked up 3,178 pounds of trash - roughly the same amount of trash that 2,000 people generate in one day.

“By cleaning up waterways and removing litter, we are part of a global effort to create healthier environments and greatly reduce the pollutants harming natural ecosystems,” said Deepa Poduval, Global Sustainability Leader for Black & Veatch.“Participating in the annual International Coastal Cleanup supports our core values of sustainability, community and stewardship.”

Black & Veatch teams have been volunteering for the International Coastal Cleanup for 15 years within communities in Bangkok, Beijing, Manila, Mumbai, Singapore, and across the East and West Coasts of the U.S.

Throughout the company's more than 100-year history, Black & Veatch professionals have been active water stewards through the legacy of thousands of projects and decades of volunteering in support of organizations such as Ocean Conservancy.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on and on social media.

