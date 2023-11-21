Second Reading Of The 2024 Budget Passed In Parliament

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Second Reading of the 2024 budget was passed in Parliament today with 122 MPs voting for and 77 against it. Speaker Mahida Yapa Abeywardena said.

The Speaker announced the results of the vote on the Second Reading of the 2024 budget held today.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) voted in support of the budget.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe presented the 2024 budget to Parliament last week, focusing on ensuring the country does not go bankrupt again.

Presenting the budget in Parliament, the President, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that advancing a nation requires more than mere fairy tales.

He recalled that the prolonged reliance on election promises by political parties has historically led to the economic bankruptcy of the country.

The 2024 budget allocates funds to improve facilities for tourists, address housing issues in the country, including in the North, and improve domestic cricket.

The Second Reading debate of the Appropriation Bill (Budget) was held for 7 days from November 14th to the 21st, excluding Sundays. Accordingly, the vote on the Second Reading of the budget for the financial year 2024 was held today.

Furthermore, the Committee Stage debate will be held for 19 days from Wednesday, the 22nd of November to Wednesday, the 13th of December, excluding Sundays. Accordingly, the vote on the Third Reading of the budget for the financial year 2024 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 13th at 6:00 p.m. (Colombo Gazette)