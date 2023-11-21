Israel Army Arrests 45 Palestinians, Closes 255 West Bank Stores

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov 21 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday arrested 45 Palestinians during raids across the West Bank and occupied Arab East Jerusalem, and shut down 255 stores near Nablus, according to Palestinian sources.The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement that Israeli troops stormed parts of the cities of Hebron, Ramallah, El Bireh, Bethlehem, Jericho and Jenin and neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem and rounded up the "wanted" people.In Howara town south of Nablus north of the West Bank, the occupation army has closed about 255 commercial stores since the start of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip on October 7, Palestinian Ministry of National Economy Director in Nablus Bashar Saifi said.Saifi said only 45 stores, out of 300 on the main street in Howara, were allowed to open for business, as military roadblocks and blockades strangled commerce and severely hit the economy, part of the collective punishment policy in the Palestinian territories.For the 46th day in a row, Huwara took the brunt of ongoing tight army closures, curfews and Jewish settlers' attacks, where the local economy incurred heavy losses, prompting some businesses to relocate.A local merchant complained he suffered heavy losses as more than 80 percent of foodstuff and meat products was destroyed amid restrictions on movement which severely curtailed purchases. Another said "the closure imposed on us by the occupation authority left us out of business, and today we are sitting in our homes, and our source of income is blocked and we can do nothing about it."The main Huwara checkpoint with Nablus and the roadblock at Beita junction are closed, barring movement in and out of the town.