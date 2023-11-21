Le Cordon Bleu At GD Goenka University Hosts Exclusive \A Taste Of Italy\ Masterclass

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, New Delhi – Delivering a unique culinary experience, Le Cordon Bleu at GD Goenka University successfully organised a comprehensive masterclass, \"A Taste of Italy,\" presented by ALMA – The School of Italian Culinary Arts. The remarkable event witnessed the presence of renowned ALMA Ambassador Chefs Alessandra Rubini and Daniela Antoniotti from Italy.



The immersive masterclass was designed to cater to industry chefs and students alike and served as an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the heart of Italian culinary traditions. Participants also garnered hands-on insights into the artistry of Italian cuisine, guided by the expertise of ALMA\'s esteemed chefs.



Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, the master class was a testament to the strengthened Indo-Italian partnership. Facilitated by the MINERVA Project of the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI), this culinary extravaganza aimed to foster cultural exchange and deepen ties between the two nations.



\"In accordance with our primary commitment of promoting the best of Italian higher and professional education, executed by the Minerva Project of IICCI, we successfully organised a distinctive and professional roadshow by our partner institution - ALMA, the School of Italian Culinary Arts in Indian cities. Along with the strong support received from the International Affairs Department of GD Goenka University, Gurgaon, this Masterclass \"A Taste of Italy\", by ALMA at Le Cordon Bleu, School of Hospitality of GD Goenka University was an unforgettable experience and a fantastic opportunity for students and industry professionals to strengthen their knowledge in the Arts of Authentic Italian Cuisine,\" said Mr. Claudio Maffioletti, CEO & Secretary General of IICCI.



\"We are delighted to bring the authentic flavors of Italy to our culinary enthusiasts and professionals through this exclusive masterclass. The collaboration with ALMA and the support of the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry underscore our commitment to promoting culinary excellence and cross-cultural connections,\" said Nipun Goenka, Managing Director at GD Goenka University.



ALMA, known for its commitment to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Italian cuisine, was equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. \"Sharing the essence of Italian culinary traditions with participants in India was an enriching experience for us. The momentous occasion was filled with culinary exploration, learning, and mutual inspiration,\'\' commented Andrea Sinigaglia, the General Manager of ALMA.



The one-of-a-kind masterclass fostered knowledge exchange, skill enhancement, and celebrated the Indo-Italian culinary connection. It was a rare opportunity for participants to refine their culinary expertise under the guidance of globally acclaimed chefs.





About GD Goenka University:



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multidisciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy.



Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens. A forerunner in implementing best-practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 10 schools and hosts a diverse body of 5000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC, BCI and ICAR, and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a \"Diamond\" rated University for teaching and learning.



About ALMA – The School of Italian Culinary Arts



ALMA - The School of Italian Culinary Arts is recognized as the world\'s leading educational and training centre for the Italian food and beverage and hospitality sectors at an international level.



ALMA trains cooks, pastry chefs, bakery chefs, sommeliers, professional waiting staff, restaurant managers, pizza chefs, pasta chefs and gelato artisans. ALMA is based in the heart of the Food Valley, in the beautiful Ducal Palace of Colorno: a few kilometres from Parma, proclaimed a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2015, in recognition of its heritage of PDO and PGI delicacies and culinary specialties.



The Courses and Masters by ALMA are exclusively professional in nature. The standard of teaching is upheld by a teaching staff composed of leading cooks and pastry chefs, established maître d\'s and master sommeliers, as well as the cream of Italian food connoisseurs and highly-qualified experts in nutrition, food hygiene, and the history of food and wine. Moreover, every week the team is joined by a visiting professor, including chefs with one or more Michelin stars, master pastry chefs and F&B managers from large hotel and catering establishments.



Unique to ALMA are the tailored courses it runs in Italy and abroad, both for professional training and for corporate team-building activities, ensuring ongoing professional development. It is also outstanding in Italy in terms of the quality of its teaching facilities.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Ishita Singh

Email :

Mobile:- +91 9971751220