Second Part Of Humanitarian Aid Sent To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan of
July 17, 2023, the second part of humanitarian aid consisting of
electrical equipment was sent to Ukraine, according to the Ministry
of Energy, Azernews reports.
It was reported that the humanitarian cargo includes more than
900k meters of electric cables and wires, as well as 18
transformers and complete transformer substations.
A convoy of 23 TIR trucks with humanitarian aid provided by the
Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan left the territory of Sumgayit
Technological Park today. By the above-mentioned Order of the
country's head of state, it is planned to send the next
consignments of electrical equipment with a total value of 7.6
million US dollars intended for humanitarian aid to the people of
Ukraine.
It should be noted that the first part of the mentioned
humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine on October 30 of this
year.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107464844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.