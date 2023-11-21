Agreement On Deepening Cooperation In Energy Sector Between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Approved - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An agreement on deepening cooperation in the field of energy
between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been approved.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107464843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.