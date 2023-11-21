-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Agreement On Deepening Cooperation In Energy Sector Between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Approved - Decree


11/21/2023 7:23:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An agreement on deepening cooperation in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been approved.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107464843

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search