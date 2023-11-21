Elon Musk’s X files lawsuit against Media Matters over pro-Nazi posts

(MENAFN) On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared the initiation of an investigation into the left-leaning watchdog organization, Media Matters. This comes in response to Media Matters publishing a report claiming that the social media platform X was displaying pro-Nazi content alongside advertisements.



The impact on X was swift, with significant advertisers like Apple, Disney, IBM, Lionsgate, and Paramount swiftly pulling their ads. This led X CEO Elon Musk to take legal action by filing a lawsuit against Media Matters.



"We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square," stated Paxton.



The advertising consequences stemming from the Media Matters allegations were exacerbated by comments made by Musk last week, which critics interpreted as being anti-Semitic. Musk later clarified that individuals posting genocidal content would face suspension from X. However, Media Matters released a report the following day, asserting that pro-Nazi content and white nationalist hashtags had appeared alongside ads from prominent companies on the platform.



The attorney general's office stated that it is "extremely troubled by the allegations that Media Matters, a radical anti-free speech organization, fraudulently manipulated data on X(formerly known as Twitter)."



Musk declared that he thinks that the group "completely misrepresented the real user experience" to deceive promoters, as reported by several media outlets.



"Under the Texas Business Organizations Code and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the OAG will vigorously enforce against nonprofits who commit fraudulent acts in or affecting the state of Texas," Paxton noted.

