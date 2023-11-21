The Cold Crafters Clinches Three Coveted Awards At Paris' AVPA Gourmet, Showcasing Exceptional Indonesian Coffees

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The Cold Crafters , a prominent name in the specialty coffee industry, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by securing three prestigious awards at the Paris-based AVPA Gourmet , hosted by the Agency for the Valorisation of Agricultural Products . Following a successful run at the 2021 Melbourne Australian International Coffee Awards , where they secured two accolades, The Cold Crafters reinforces its reputation as one of the most prominent B2B wholesale coffee roasters in Indonesia. The Cold Crafters not only affirms its international standing but also showcases the exceptional quality of Indonesian coffee.

Established in 2015, The Cold Crafters has quickly risen to prominence as an award-winning specialty coffee roastery and cold brewery. Committed to excellence by sourcing, processing, roasting, and developing coffees in Indonesia-a country rich in coffee heritage-the company's mission is deeply rooted in pride for its Indonesian origins and the desire to highlight the outstanding quality that the country has to offer. The company transforms them into a diverse range of exceptional products, including Roasted Coffee, Roast and ground, Filter Drip Bags, Capsules, Cold Brew, and Nitro on-tap options.

In addition to its success on the international stage, The Cold Crafters has solidified its position as a key player in B2B wholesale coffee roasting, proudly serving some of the most established F&B establishments in Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

"We are honored to not only receive recognition at the AVPA Gourmet but also to be acknowledged as one of the most prominent B2B wholesale coffee roasters in Indonesia. And it brings us immense pride to showcase the excellence of Indonesian coffee on the international stage. Our commitment to excellence extends to our partnerships with esteemed F&B establishments, where we strive to deliver the finest craft coffee tailored to their unique preferences," said Lisa Almasih, Marketing Manager of The Cold Crafters.

The winning coffees, all meticulously sourced, processed, and developed in Indonesia, are a true reflection of the country's diverse and exceptional coffee profiles:

- West Java Arabica - Anaroebic Processed

- Bali Kintamani - Full Washed

- Aceh Gayo - Semi Washed

These award-winning coffees encapsulate the distinct flavors and characteristics of their respective regions, showcasing the diversity and quality that Indonesia brings to the global coffee scene.

With a combined industry experience of over 50 years, The Cold Crafters boasts a team of seasoned coffee experts proficient in every aspect of the coffee industry, from green bean sourcing and roasting to Q grading and retail food and beverage operations.

The company's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in its state-of-the-art production facility, where advanced roasting machines operate with key sensors to maintain consistency at the highest industry standards. Stringent standards for workplace and production facility cleanliness and safety underscore The Cold Crafters' dedication to building a sustainable long-term business.

"We believe that the best coffee is fresh, brewed to perfection, and capable of enhancing any experience. Our passion extends beyond producing the highest quality coffee; we strive to be at the forefront of developing innovative coffee product lines and seeking trend-setting solutions for our customers," added Wilson Hasan, CEO of The Cold Crafters.

Beyond its commitment to quality, The Cold Crafters actively invests in innovation and sustainability. The company's direct-trade buying model ensures fair compensation for exceptional quality and supports coffee communities and their surrounding environments.

The Cold Crafters remains at the forefront of the coffee industry, celebrating the journey from seed to cup and fostering positive relationships within the coffee community. As the company continues to pioneer innovations and support coffee producers globally, it looks forward to continuing its tradition of delivering the finest craft coffee to enthusiasts and partners worldwide.