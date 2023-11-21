A4 Labels Say 'F*** Black Friday'

(MENAFN- Pressat) As a manufacturer, distributor and online retailer on simple sheets of A4 self adhesive labels, Black Friday is a time of year we have previously and reluctantly tried to partake in.

However, for a company like A4Labels who offer their best pricing all year around, it's near impossible to magic up attention grabbing discounts over this American inspired sales weekend.

Sticky Labels are not an impulse buy like a pair of jeans, you buy them only if you need them, so a discount is unlikely to attract new clients. In addition, at this time of year a peak in courier delays is experienced in addition to couriers imposing restrictive collection limits.

This has led A4Labels to say 'F*** Black Friday' in 2023

Charlie Hawker, director at the company said "This year we won't be offering any additional discounts during this crazy period. Instead we will be rewarding our clients with 5 times the usual level of loyalty points which means they can enjoy further discounts on our products at anytime of year, like when they need them. Additionally, during this time, we will be doubling our contributions to the One Tree Planted and Ocean Cleanup charities, which are year round beneficiary's of our project eco campaign."

A4Labels are always looking for new clients and can accept orders at their website where clients can order from a range of over 500 products and benefit from same day dispatch and free delivery from their Sussex factory and warehouse.

A4Labels use only Grade A materials and convert and dispatch all orders from their Fishergate facility which employs 12 people.

Although A4Labels are proudly saying 'F*** Black Friday' they do offer some aggressive quantity discounts and operate a year round price promise which ensures they are never undersold.

