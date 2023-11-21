Rowad 2023 Explores Future Of Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ninth Entrepreneurship Conference 2023 'Rowad' organised by Qatar Development Bank opened yesterday, under the theme 'Together We Create and Innovate'.

The opening ceremony took place in the presence of Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani and the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs in the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, H E Khalid Ali Salim Al Sunaidi. It also saw participation of distinguished government representatives, members of the Gulf business ecosystems, specialists and experts.

Delivering the opening speech, Abdulrahman Hesham Al Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank said, the conference in its ninth edition has become a unique Gulf event in which several representatives at all levels from Gulf countries participate, as part of the third GCC Entrepreneurship Forum.

“We are happy that Qatari and Gulf innovative companies will present their business models to investors and visitors, in order to achieve the objectives of the conference and forum in creating a Gulf entrepreneurial culture that encourages innovation and sustainability, and enhances efforts to develop and diversify the economy.”

The event also saw fireside chat with Abdulmajeed Alsukhan

Co-Founder and CEO of Tamara.

The conference seeks to create a climate that stimulates cooperative work among emerging, small and medium-sized companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, enhance knowledge of their entrepreneurial capabilities, enable a culture of communication between influential parties in Gulf business ecosystems. It also focuses on idea exchange ideas, exploring opportunities to advance private sectors and promoting a knowledge-based economy. This will be achieved through panel discussions featuring dozens of speakers, seminars, over 50 exhibitors from Qatar and abroad, more than 30 workshops, as well as networking sessions and one-on-one meetings.

The conference will include the 3rd GCC Entrepreneurship Forum, as well as the Rowad Hackathon, which QDB launched on this occasion to attract innovative startups from the GCC countries to compete in five main challenges in digital transformation and its solutions.

Rowad 2023 is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Ooredoo, Qatar Airways, Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar National Bank (QNB), Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council, Qatar Financial Centre, and Qatar Stock Exchange.

The event which will run until November 22 has brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from across the GCC region. The conference will also feature engaging panel discussions and keynote speakers who are shaping the landscape of entrepreneurship and technology. It will explore into the future of innovation, showcase groundbreaking startups, and show the outstanding contributions of the GCC Hackathon finalists, and the Rowad awardees.