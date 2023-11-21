Qatar And Lebanon Review Trade Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani met with Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon H E Amin Salam.

The meeting featured previewing issues of common interest aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and industry.

During the meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry showcased the successful economic policies Qatar has implemented to support the private sector and pointed out the incentives, legislations, and promising opportunities to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar.