UDST Career Fair Offers 200 Job Opportunities, Says President

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is hosting a two-day career fair on its campus.

The fair provides attendees invaluable opportunities for networking, exploring career paths and connections with potential employers, and gives the participating companies unparalleled access to talented students from the UDST.

Over 80 companies and organisations are represented at the career fair including government, semi-government, and private sector organisations spanning a range of industries including energy, banking and finance, and technology. The event reflects UDST's commitment to fostering connections between its students and industry leaders.

Speaking about the objective of organising the fair, UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi told The Peninsula,“We organise the fair every year. As a higher education institution we have to bring industry closer to students and show the students what kind of opportunities are available for them. And as talented students there are opportunities for the companies as well. We don't do this through only academic programmes. We do a lot of reskilling and upskilling for students to align them with evolution of the technology and requirements from the job market.

“The platform is very important for both students and employers. At the top of it, there is an opportunity for us as a university to see what the industry is looking for, so based on that we can go back to curriculum, and enhance and adapt it according to employers' need and technological changes in the industry.”

Dr. Salem added that the other objective of organising the fair is research opportunity and training for the UDST students during the year and the summer.“There are many opportunities for our students and for us as a university and at the same time for employers to meet students and us as officials, and come up with win-win opportunities for both parties.

“This year we have been promised 200 jobs by different companies, which are available for students to apply. Those eligible are the UDST students and its alumni.”

Charlotte El-Habre, Learning and Recruitment specialist at TotalEnergies, said,“We have positions in law for junior lawyers as well as for junior field officer engineers. We are also offering two types of internships. One is for those still pursuing studies and the other is professional internship to provide experience to students in different majors like IT, finance and chemical engineering. The professional internships are paid.”

Iqbal Abdullah, Assistant Manager, Naseem Surgical Centre (Mobile Dental Unit), said,“The main objective of participation in the career fair is to hire talents who are born and brought up in Qatar and who know the local dialect and are multi-lingual. We are looking for those who can speak English and other languages with fluency as well as translate them.

“When it comes to Naseem Healthcare, we are serving people from more than 120 nationalities. We require multi-lingual people so that they can communicate with our guests whether it is customer service, front desk, marketing or call centre jobs.”

Besides companies and government agencies' presence at the fair, the Canadian Embassy has its booth there. Mohamed Salhi, Trade Commissioner, Embassy of Canada, said that their stall is focused on providing information about educational opportunities in Canada.