N. Korea Notifies Japan Of Plan To Launch Satellite

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- North Korea notified Japan on Tuesday of a plan to launch a "satellite" sometime between Wednesday and November 30, Japan's Coast Guard said.

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, told reporters that he has instructed relevant ministries and agencies to collect and analyze information.

The premier also asked the government officials to cooperate with the US, South Korea and other concerned countries in urging the North not to conduct the launch, and take all possible measures to prepare for unforeseen circumstances.

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, maritime areas in the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the east of Luzon Island in the Philippines will be three danger zones in which projectile may fall.

All the three areas are outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, which extends from the inner Tokyo Bay to the Izu and Ogasawa Islands.

"Even if the purpose is to launch a satellite, a launch using ballistic missile technology will be a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. It is a serious issue that affects the safety of the people" Kishida said.

It is the North's third attempt to launch what it claimed a "military reconnaissance satellite" after two failed attempts in May and August. (end)

