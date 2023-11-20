Qatar Travel Mart Opens Today At DECC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of Qatar Travel Mart (QTM), opened its doors today at Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre (DECC) and will continue until November 22.

The three-day exhibition will be open from 10am to 7pm and will showcase top travel trends across growing sectors - Sports, MICE, Business, Cultural, Leisure, Luxury, Medical and Halal Tourism.

Organised by NEXTfairs, QTM 2023 is anticipated to draw around 9,000 visitors.



Lusail International Circuit marks highest-ever turnout for MotoGP event Dadu Gardens permanently reopen at Al Bidda Park

Read Also

Visitors have an exciting lineup of events to immerse themselves in including the QTM Conference that features a roster of experts and industry leaders who will share insights and best practices, supporting Qatar's and the world's tourism development and recovery efforts.

Aligned with its theme, Discover Places, People, and Cultures,' QTM 2023 offers a collaborative forum for industry professionals to enhance their knowledge, forge connections, celebrate excellence, and engage with international leaders and decision-makers in the travel and tourism sector.

Attendees can also experience Qatar Travel Marts Global Village, embarking on a captivating journey around the world from a single destination. 25 international embassies offer a delightful blend of education and entertainment, featuring mesmerizing cultural performances and experiences.