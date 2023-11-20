Mining Stock News: Gama (CSE: GAMA) Completes Skytem Geophysical Survey Over The Tyee Nickel Copper Cobalt Project

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE: GAMA) (FSE: N79) (OTCQB: GMMAF) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the SkyTEM geophysical survey over the Company's 100%-owned, 625 km2 Tyee Nickel Copper Cobalt Project. The Tyee Project is located north of Havre-Saint-Pierre in Quebec.

Highlights:



An additional 1,187 km was flown over the Tyee Project, bringing the total geophysical line km to 3,565 line km

The SkyTEM survey has covered the entire Tyee Project at 200 m line spacing

The processed data will allow for detailed drill targeting over recently discovered nickel-copper and titanium-vanadium showings

Analysis of the SkyTEM data received in summer has yielded 66 targets, all of which have been prospected in the field. Samples of newly discovered nickel and copper occurrences and titanium and vanadium occurrences are pending analysis at Bureau Veritas. The final SkyTEM data is expected to highlight additional new targets for ground verification over a previously unsurveyed area of 80 km2 of the Tyee claim

"High-quality EM data now covers the entire Tyee nickel copper project," stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Gama. "The SkyTEM data acquired over the project from the spring already yielded new occurrences of the critical metals copper, nickel, titanium and vanadium. The tight line spacing of the completed survey will enable us to model the targets in high detail and allow for detailed drill targeting of the conductive anomalies that are associated with sulphide mineralization."

SkyTEM survey

The Company commissioned SkyTEM to survey the Tyee Project using a time-domain EM system. EM geophysical surveys are especially suited to finding conductive materials in a resistive background. Over the Tyee project it has proven effective in finding sulphide mineralization (conductive) as well as titanium and vanadium oxide mineralization with minor sulphides. A total of 3,565 line km was completed over the Tyee survey block. The survey was halted mid-summer due to the forest fires in Quebec and completed in the fall. The Company did not incur any standby or additional mobilization costs related to weather or fire conditions.

HSP Region History

The HSP Complex is an intrusive suite of rocks to the north of Havre St. Pierre, Quebec. The complex contains the Lac Tio titanium mine owned by Rio Tinto, and exploration to date has been conducted for titanium. Nickel sulphide occurrences were initially discovered in the northernmost part of the HSP Complex in the nineties. These nickel sulphide occurrences were staked by Go Metals in 2019 and subjected to inaugural drilling in 2022. The Tyee nickel claims were staked in March of 2022 after a detailed geological, geophysical, and geochemical review of the HSP Complex.

About Gama Explorations Inc.

Gama is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: GAMA), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N79), and OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: GMMAF). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company currently has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories, and owns 100% of the Tyee Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project located in North-Eastern Quebec.

Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo. | CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.