Iraq Prepares Plans To Process Imported Gas At Al Faw

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting on Monday to continue discussions on the establishment of a fixed platform for processing imported gas in Al-Faw Port.

According to a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, the project is a crucial strategic initiative for Iraq, aiming to diversify the sources of gas for the country's power stations. The designated location for this project is within the port area.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the formation of a specialized committee tasked with preparing a comprehensive vision within two weeks to advance the platform project.

Emphasizing the government's commitment, he expressed determination to diversify energy sources and implement strategic solutions for optimal investment in natural and associated gas. The government's initiative seeks to achieve self-sufficiency in gas within the coming years.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)