Assistant FM Hails Kuwait's Deeply-Rooted Relations With Belgium

By Nasser Al-Khamri

KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi lauded Monday Kuwait's strong and deeply-rooted relations with the Kingdom of Belgium.

The two countries are looking forward to strengthening these relations and taking them to a broader horizon in a variety of domains, Ambassador Marafi told KUNA during a reception held by the Belgian Embassy in Kuwait to mark their National Day.

He pointed out that over six decades the two friendly countries have fruitfully cooperated in economy, politics, development and various other fields.

Kuwait and Belgium are working hand in hand to defend the just causes, maintain peace and security, defuse tension, promote dialogue and counter violence worldwide, he said.

Ambassador Marafi noted that the trade exchange between the two countries has been steadily growing and there are very promising areas of cooperation, such tourism, investment, and healthcare.

He recalled the Kingdom of Belgium's support to Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion.

He stated that the two countries will celebrate next year the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. (end)

