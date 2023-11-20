Enemy Attacks Nikopol With Drones, Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones on Monday, damaging ten houses.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the aggressor launched two kamikaze drones at Nikopol and attacked the city with heavy artillery twice. A man who was wounded during one shelling attack is in the hospital. He is in a grave condition," he wrote.

According to detailed information, the enemy damaged ten private houses and ten outbuildings. An infrastructure site was hit. Several power lines and gas pipelines, as well as a water pipe at a private house, were damaged.