31 People Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Gaza School And Home

Gaza, Nov 20 (Petra) -- Twelve Palestinians were killed Monday in Israeli bombing of a school housing displaced civilians in Al Bureij refugee camp in Central Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.Nine other people were killed, and a number of others were injured in Israeli bombing that targeted the house of Dahir family in Juneineh neighborhood in Rafah, south of the beleaguered enclave, they said.

