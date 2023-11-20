Armenian Armed Forces Train Civilians On Drone Use For Military Purposes - Azerbaijani Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Armenian
armed forces conducted drills for civilians on the use of drones
for military purposes, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's spokesman,
Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a joint briefing of the Foreign and
Defense Ministries, Trend reports.
"After the 44-day war, more than 10,000 anti-personnel and more
than 3,000 anti-tank mines were detected in the territories
liberated from occupation. Until the anti-terrorist activities
conducted on September 19, weapons continued to be transported to
these areas by illegal means. Moreover, the Armenian Armed Forces
conducted drone drills for civilians so that they could use these
drones to attack Azerbaijan's military and civilian
infrastructure," he said.
Will be updated
