Woman Killed As Enemy Shells Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a woman and injuring a man.
Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"A person was killed. During the artillery shelling of Nikopol, the occupants killed an 83-year-old woman. A 53-year-old man was wounded," he wrote.
Three private houses, two outbuildings, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.
The information is being updated.
As reported, the night passed calmly in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Photo: Facebook / Serhii Lysak
