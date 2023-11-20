Woman Killed As Enemy Shells Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a woman and injuring a man.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A person was killed. During the artillery shelling of Nikopol, the occupants killed an 83-year-old woman. A 53-year-old man was wounded," he wrote.

Three private houses, two outbuildings, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

The information is being updated.

As reported, the night passed calmly in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Facebook / Serhii Lysak