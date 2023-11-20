Defense Minister Heads To Oman For 20Th GCC Defense Council Session

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah headed on Monday to the Sultanate of Oman. A statement by the Defense ministry said that Sheikh Ahmad will participate in the GCC Defense Ministers 20th session, which will be held in the capital, Muscat. (end) ahk

