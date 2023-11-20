Previous US first lady passes away at age 96

(MENAFN) Rosalynn Carter, the esteemed wife of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, has died at the age of 96 at her family home in Plains, Georgia, as announced by the Carter Center on Sunday. Diagnosed with dementia in May, she entered hospice care, joining her husband, who has been receiving home hospice care since February.



In a heartfelt statement, Jimmy Carter, now 99, expressed the profound impact of Rosalynn on his life, describing her as his equal partner in every achievement. He acknowledged her wise guidance and unwavering support, stating, "As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."



Born on August 18, 1927, in Plains, Georgia, Rosalynn married Jimmy Carter in 1946 when she was 18, and he was 21. As the wife of the Georgia governor and the nation's 39th president from 1977 to 1981, she became known for her humanitarian efforts and advocacy for mental health. Often referred to as the 'Steel Magnolia' by the press, Rosalynn was credited for being a driving force behind her husband's political career.



Facing her diagnosis of dementia with grace, Rosalynn's impact extended beyond politics, as she focused on mental health, caregiving, and women's rights. In a 2015 interview, President Jimmy Carter affectionately called his wife "the pinnacle" of his life, reflecting, "the best thing I ever did was marry Rosalynn."



First Lady Jill Biden paid tribute to Rosalynn Carter at an event in Virginia, commending her efforts on mental health, caregiving, and women's rights. President Joe Biden acknowledged her grace in office, while former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush expressed condolences, highlighting Rosalynn's legacy of dignity and strength. The passing of Rosalynn Carter marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, advocacy, and unwavering support for her husband and the nation.





