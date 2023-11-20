The Winners Of The“Red Hearts Education Scholarship Program 2023” Have Been Awarded (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As previously announced, the Red Hearts Foundation, which contributes significantly to our community, has launched its next campaign,“Onu Oxut” (“Donate for Education”).

The goal of the donation campaign carried out within the framework of the“Red Hearts Education Scholarship Program” is to support students from socially disadvantaged backgrounds, who are family members of this group and have scored above 600 points in university entrance exams. More than 30 students applied for the scholarship within the campaign, and 25 of them have been awarded the scholarship.

On the final day, the award ceremony for the winners was held with the participation of the official representatives of the fund, students, and public figures. Sevda Hagverdiyeva, the President of the Foundation, delivered the opening speech at the event and expressed gratitude to the donors.“Compared to last year, we take pride in providing scholarships to even more students this year. Of course, we achieve this through the generosity of kind-hearted individuals. Therefore, I extend my thanks to everyone who supported us, especially Kapital Bank, which provided scholarships to 10 students“

Gunel Mavliyarova, the Head of Marketing Expertise Center at Kapital Bank, stated,“At Kapital Bank, we are well aware of how sensitive and crucial education is for society, and therefore, supporting education holds a special place for us. We believe that our youth will value this support, prioritize their personal development, and in the future, contribute significantly as professional experts for the betterment of our society and country.”

Within the framework of the“Red Hearts Education Scholarship Program,” it is worth mentioning that a monthly grant of 150 AZN will be provided to 25 students from low-income backgrounds studying at various universities in the country.

Red Hearts was established in December 2019 by employees of Kapital Bank. The organization, which currently operates as a foundation, primarily assists orphans, shelters, and people in need. On the foundation's official website, may learn more about the foundation's activities, existing humanitarian projects and initiatives, future plans, and other interesting details.