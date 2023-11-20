The Winners Of The“Red Hearts Education Scholarship Program 2023” Have Been Awarded (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As previously announced, the Red Hearts Foundation, which
contributes significantly to our community, has launched its next
campaign,“Onu Oxut” (“Donate for Education”).
The goal of the donation campaign carried out within the
framework of the“Red Hearts Education Scholarship Program” is to
support students from socially disadvantaged backgrounds, who are
family members of this group and have scored above 600 points in
university entrance exams. More than 30 students applied for the
scholarship within the campaign, and 25 of them have been awarded
the scholarship.
On the final day, the award ceremony for the winners was held
with the participation of the official representatives of the fund,
students, and public figures. Sevda Hagverdiyeva, the President of
the Foundation, delivered the opening speech at the event and
expressed gratitude to the donors.“Compared to last year, we take
pride in providing scholarships to even more students this year. Of
course, we achieve this through the generosity of kind-hearted
individuals. Therefore, I extend my thanks to everyone who
supported us, especially Kapital Bank, which provided scholarships
to 10 students“
Gunel Mavliyarova, the Head of Marketing Expertise Center at
Kapital Bank, stated,“At Kapital Bank, we are well aware of how
sensitive and crucial education is for society, and therefore,
supporting education holds a special place for us. We believe that
our youth will value this support, prioritize their personal
development, and in the future, contribute significantly as
professional experts for the betterment of our society and
country.”
Within the framework of the“Red Hearts Education Scholarship
Program,” it is worth mentioning that a monthly grant of 150 AZN
will be provided to 25 students from low-income backgrounds
studying at various universities in the country.
Red Hearts was established in December 2019 by employees of
Kapital Bank. The organization, which currently operates as a
foundation, primarily assists orphans, shelters, and people in
need. On the foundation's official website, may learn more about the foundation's activities, existing
humanitarian projects and initiatives, future plans, and other
interesting details.
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107457649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.