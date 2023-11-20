Pentagon Chief To Discuss Battlefield Capabilities With Ukrainian Leadership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin will engage in high-level talks with Ukrainian leadership.

The relevant statement was made by the press service of the U.S. Department of Defense, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The discussions will focus on further bolstering the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, to include ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need for both the winter and to defend their country against future Russian threats,” the report states.

Additionally, Austin will meet with Ukrainian leaders and reinforce the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom. He will also underscore the continued U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression, while also discussing a long-term vision for Ukraine's future force.

Later this week, Austin will also host the 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group virtually from the Pentagon with nearly 50 nations expected to participate.

A reminder that, on November 20, 2023, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin arrived in Ukraine.

Photo: CARLOS BONGIOANNI/STARS AND STRIPES