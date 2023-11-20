Povey Road, An Exciting Development Of Accommodation For The Over 55S

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Manchester, United Kingdom Nov 20, 2023

-

CEO Kevin Corish and COO Bobby Corish are proud to announce planning approval on our development at Povey Road, Warrington

The planning approval for this new pipeline project marks a significant milestone for Alderley Group & Complete Construction. With a strong commitment to providing high-quality affordable housing, this development will contribute to meeting the growing demand for suitable accommodation for the over 55s within the locality.

The 45 over 55 apartments will be thoughtfully designed to meet the specific needs of this demographic, ensuring comfort, accessibility, and a sense of community. Alderley Group & Complete Construction understands the importance of creating homes that not only meet the physical requirements of the residents but also foster a sense of belonging and well-being.

This project is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Alderley Group and of our consultant team. Manuel Atkinson of BTP Architects has meticulously designed a layout that maximizes space and functionality while maintaining an aesthetically pleasing appearance. Cheshire Planning Solutions, our planning consultant, has worked tirelessly to navigate the complex planning process and secure the necessary permissions. The structural engineering expertise of Nick Mcgorry of SCP ensures that the development will be safe and structurally sound.

CEO Kevin Corish and COO Bobby Corish would also like to extend our gratitude to our partners on this project, Housing 21. Gareth Wyatt, Habiba Adam, Bridget F., and Jonathan Liggett have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. Their commitment to providing affordable housing solutions aligns perfectly with our own values, and we are excited to collaborate with them on this venture.

The approval of this project is just the beginning for Alderley Group & Complete Construction. With many more sites in our pipeline in Warrington, Liverpool, Halton, Knowsley, Walkden, and Rishton, we are poised for further growth and success. Our dedication to delivering high-quality, affordable housing remains unwavering, and we are committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve.

As we move forward, we will continue to prioritize sustainability, innovation, and community engagement. We understand the importance of creating developments that not only meet the needs of the present but also contribute to a sustainable future. By incorporating eco-friendly features and utilizing the latest construction techniques, we aim to minimize our environmental footprint and create homes that are energy-efficient and cost-effective for residents.

Alderley Group & Complete Construction is proud to be a part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis. We believe that everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to call home, regardless of their age or financial circumstances. With this new pipeline project, and further projects to start in Warrington, Liverpool, Halton, Knowsley, Walkden, and Rishton we are taking a step closer to achieving that vision.

CEO Kevin Corish and COO Bobby Corish would also like to express our gratitude to Warrington Borough Council DMC for their careful consideration and approval of this development. Their support and recognition of the importance of affordable housing are invaluable.

In conclusion, Alderley Group & Complete Construction are thrilled to announce the planning approval for our new pipeline project in partnership with Housing 21. This development will provide 45 over 55 apartments, addressing the need for affordable housing in the local area. We are grateful to our consultant team, partners, and the council for their contributions to this achievement. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to our mission of delivering high-quality, affordable housing and making a positive impact on the communities we serve.